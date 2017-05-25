WWE News: 205 Live star blasts fan for using his phone during the match

A fan in attendance gets lambasted by a member of the 205 Live roster.

by Jeremy Bennett News 25 May 2017, 22:34 IST

A fan was using his phone during the match between Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick

What’s the story?

The main event of the most recent episode of 205 Live was a Street Fight between Akira Tozawa and “The” Brian Kendrick to potentially settle their long feud. In one of the major spots in the match, Tozawa delivered a senton to Kendrick through a table.

Fellow 205 Live wrestler Tony Nese noticed that a fan in the front row was not paying attention. Instead of watching the amazing move by Tozawa, the fan was busy with his phone. Here is Nese's reaction to the same:

Why even leave your house and waste a good seat? Loser! pic.twitter.com/9McWn8YVET — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 24, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Nese made his professional wrestling debut in 2005 when he started out in indie promotions across the Northeast Unites States. He also had a brief run in Impact Wrestling from 2011 to 2013 before making his WWE debut in the Cruiserweight Classic last summer.

The heart of the matter

Dave Melzer from the Wrestling Observer notes that 205 Live has been performing poorly on the WWE Network, and the photo of the fan buried in his phone could be indicative of the fan’s enthusiasm for the cruiserweight division.

The crowds are typically quiet for 205 Live, and the show could benefit by moving to Full Sail as a taped show like NXT instead of being shown live after Smackdown. Another option that Melzer suggested was to tape 205 Live before Smackdown Live for a more energetic crowd.

What’s next?

The next major step for 205 Live comes at the Monday Night Raw pay-per-view Extreme Rules on June 4th. We will see if the third time is the charm for Austin Aries as he tries to take the WWE Cruiserweight Championship away from Neville.

Author’s take

Not only am I a big fan of 205 Live, I’m completely on the side of Tony Nese here. You’re in the FRONT row! How often is an insane table spot going to happen right in front of you?

I don’t understand the indifference some people show towards 205 Live. It has a great roster where everyone can make a believable Cruiserweight Champion. Hopefully, in time it will become accepted like NXT has.