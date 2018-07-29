WWE News: 205 Live star calls out Neville on Twitter

Neville hasn't been seen in WWE since October 2017

What's the story?

Neville hasn't been seen in WWE since October last year, The King of The Cruiserweights walked out of the company and has refused to return since then.

In case you didn't know...

Neville is a former Cruiserweight Champion who started his WWE career in NXT where he was seen as the next big thing. He was a former NXT Champion who dominated the developmental brand before he was called up to the main roster, there his potential was completely wasted.

The former Champion was then pushed over to the 205 Live brand where he was able to push The Cruiserweight Division to the platform where it initially was after its debut, but when Enzo Amore joined 205 Live, it marked the end of Neville's involvement with the NXT brand or WWE as a whole.

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander has stepped up his game in the absence of Enzo Amore and Neville, to the point where he is now the Champion, and Age of Alexander has officially begun on the brand.

Alexander took to Twitter last night to declare that his reign would continue, before a fan noted that now would be the perfect time for The King to return and end this reign.

Perfect time for the king to come back pic.twitter.com/SxzzstqtH5 — Jay Alletto (@JayAlletto) July 28, 2018

Cedric responded quite out of character when he told the fan that he had spelled quitter wrong, which shows just how some of the 205 Live roster feel about Neville's departure.

You spelled quitter wrong — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 28, 2018

The conversation seemed to get more bitter as another fan pointed out that Neville had more charisma than Alexander, but the Champion obviously had a comeback for that too.

Keyword in that is "had" — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 28, 2018

What's next?

Cedric Alexander has recently picked up a new challenger in Drew Gulak, and with SummerSlam right around the corner, the last thing he wants is to be looking over his shoulder for Neville as well.

What do you think of Neville's comments? Have your say in the comments.