WWE News: 205 Live star wants to fight Triple H and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon last competed in a match in 2012 against CM Punk

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan has taken the unusual approach of listing five people in the wrestling business who he wants to have a fight with – and Triple H and Vince McMahon are on the list!

In case you didn't know…

Since signing a developmental contract with WWE in September 2015, Oney Lorcan has gradually worked his way through the NXT ranks and he is now a member of the 205 Live roster.

The 33-year-old’s most recent televised appearance came on the July 10 episode of NXT, where he teamed with regular tag partner Danny Burch in a losing effort against The Street Profits’ Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the NXT Tag Team titles.

One night earlier, the 190-pounder defeated Ariya Daivari in an Anything Goes match on 205 Live.

The heart of the matter

It seems that Lorcan has big ambitions beyond being in a tag team on NXT and competing as a cruiserweight on 205 Live.

Writing in all capitals, as he always does on social media, Lorcan tweeted that he wants to fight four of the most powerful people in WWE – Triple H, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman – as well as Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki.

TOP 5 GUYS I WANT TO FIGHT

TRIPLE H

VINCE MCMAHON

ERIC BISCHOFF

PAUL HEYMAN

MINORU SUZUKI — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 12, 2019

This follows another Vince-related tweet earlier this week in which Lorcan joked that the WWE chairman “hates” Ariya Daivari, hence why he allowed their recent match on 205 Live to have an Anything Goes stipulation.

I THINK VINCE MCMAHON HATES DAIVARI BECAUSE HE IS ACTUALLY ALLOWING HIS COMPANY TO SANCTION A MATCH WHERE ANYTHING GOES TONIGHT BETWEEN US ON 205 LIVE ON THE WWE NETWORK AT 10PM THAT MEANS NO RULES DAIVARI YOU HAVE BEEN SENTENCED TO DEATH — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 9, 2019

What's next?

Lorcan has certainly earned the respect of the WWE Universe with his impressive performances over the last couple of years.

Moving forward, it would not be at all surprising to see him end up on Raw or SmackDown Live one day, regardless of whether his tag partnership with Danny Burch continues.