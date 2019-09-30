WWE News: 205 Live Superstar challenges Vince McMahon to a match

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 30 Sep 2019, 06:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon hasn't wrestled in a ring for years now

WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis recently took to Twitter and challenged company Chairman Vince McMahon to a match, as he claimed that he would like to wrestle the boss.

Mike Kanellis' run in WWE so far...

Mike Kanellis made his WWE debut in 2017 alongside his wife Maria Kanellis and immediately entered into a feud with Sami Zayn. Over the next few months, Mike would wrestle occasionally on Main Event and on RAW before eventually making his debut for the 205 Live brand in 2018.

As part of the Cruiserweight Division, Kanellis would go on to face the likes of Kalisto, The Brian Kendrick, and Akira Tozawa. In 2019, both Mike and Maria started appearing on RAW and SmackDown Live once again and during this time, the couple also took turns in winning the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Mike Kanellis calls out Vince McMahon

Currently on the back off a quick loss to King of the Ring 2019 finalist Chad Gable from this past week's episode of SmackDown Live, Mike Kanellis has taken to social media and has challenged company Chairman Vince McMahon to a match. The tweet can be seen below:

I want to wrestle @VinceMcMahon — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 29, 2019

This certainly isn't the first time Kanellis has called out a wrestling personality in recent times, as the former Ring of Honor star also challenged current IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada to a match via another recent tweet.

I want to wrestle @rainmakerXokada — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) September 28, 2019

What's next for Mike Kanellis?

As of now, Mike Kanellis is likely to continue competing for the 205 Live Division. However, with the WWE Draft set to take place within the next few days, it remains interesting to be seen if Kanellis will be drafted over to a particular brand considering he has been competing for RAW and SmackDown Live on a regular basis.