WWE News: 205 Live will go on tour eventually

The latest conference call regarding the WWE earnings report has good news for 205 Live.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Feb 2017, 16:44 IST

The current WWE Cruiserweight Champion, the King Of The Cruiserweights Neville...

What’s the story?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, 205 Live will become a touring brand later in the year just like NXT has. Vince McMahon announced this information on the earnings report conference call today and is intending for 205 Live to become its own standalone brand just like NXT.

In case you didn’t know...

It took nearly three years for the NXT brand to start touring, but the touring model for this brand has been very successful. So much so that there is an NXT Takeover takes place in the same city during the same weekend as every major pay per view that the WWE has, sometimes selling out arenas north of 15,000 people.

The heart of the matter

At this time, there isn’t a timetable for the 205 Live brand to start touring, but it will eventually become a reality. The Cruiserweight Division has been steadily growing in numbers with the full-time additions of talent such as Akira Tozawa, Gran Metalik (next week), Tajiri, and eventually Austin Aries.

What’s next?

205 Live continues to air on the WWE Network every Tuesday after Smackdown Live at 10e/9c. The WWE Cruiserweight Championship has a new #1 contender in Jack Gallagher, who will take on Neville at Monday Night Raw’s next branded pay per view WWE Fastlane on March 5th.

Sportskeeda’s take

Vince McMahon’s words in the earnings report are definitely encouraging for 205 Live.

There have been some reports that the show hasn’t been doing well on the WWE Network, and that many fans leave after Smackdown Live is over, but the key fact is just like NXT, it takes time to get your footing and establish yourself. in the past couple of weeks, it seems like 205 Live has found itself.

If you look at the amazing crowd in Seattle last week, they were still in their seats and were very vocal during the matches.

