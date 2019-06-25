WWE News: 24/7 Championship changes hands five times on WWE RAW

R-Truth has been amazing with the 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship has been one of the most interesting parts of regular WWE programming ever since the title was introduced by Mick Foley.

R-Truth has taken it upon himself to continue to take on and win the WWE 24/7 Championship regularly.

Heading into WWE RAW, he was a six-time WWE 24/7 Champion. However, he was going to be forced to defend it on RAW quite a few more times, and there were 5 changes in the title picture over the course of the Monday night show.

Drake Maverick had won the WWE 24/7 Title last week as he headed to his wedding on Thursday. However, his wedding would be ruined by R-Truth in an impromptu match that saw R-Truth pin him from behind after Maverick was married.

R-Truth won the Championship and ran away, and Drake Maverick ran after him following an apology to his wife. His wife did not take well to that and announced on Twitter that she wanted a divorce. Having ruined Maverick's married life (in kayfabe), R-Truth found himself facing the 205 Live GM in a single's match on WWE RAW.

WWE RAW saw R-Truth defeat Drake Maverick in a quick match as Drake was forced to walk away dejected.

However, R-Truth was not done for the night. He ran into the ring later in the night pursued by other Superstars. Heath Slater managed to pin him and win the title, but R-Truth managed to win it back almost immediately after.

This was followed by Cedric Alexander hitting a Lumbar Check to win the title. EC3 took advantage of the destruction to hit an inverse DDT to win the title next.

He was leaving, but a distraction by Carmella saw R-Truth pin him yet again and run away fast while EC3 sat dejected.

R-Truth and Carmella have made the WWE 24/7 Championship picture extremely interesting. Every night the story continues to develop and Truth will have to keep his eyes open with other Superstars chasing after the Championship. He is now an 8-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Run R-Truth, run.