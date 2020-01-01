WWE News: 24/7 Championship changes hands twice at the Times Square on New Year's Eve

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

R-Truth

On “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square", Mojo Rawley briefly won the WWE 24/7 Championship, as the former Major Brother defeated R-Truth before eventually losing the title back to the latter who is now a 30-time 24/7 Champion.

When did R-Truth first win the 24/7 Championship?

On 20 May 2019, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley unveiled the new WWE 24/7 Championship, a title similar to the WWE Hardcore Championship. Later on the same night, Truth captured the 24/7 Title by defeating Robert Roode and in doing so, he became the first-ever superstar in history to win both the WWE 24/7 and Hardcore Championship.

Mojo Rawley and R-Truth trade the 24/7 Championship at the Times Square

On New Year's Eve at the Times Square, Mojo Rawley pinned R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship for the very first time. Truth, who was being interviewed by Maria Menonous, was caught off guard by Rawley who rolled up Truth to win the title as Menonous counted the pinfall after she revealed herself wearing the referee's uniform.

However, the 24/7 Title spectacle continued when Elias, who was performing live at the Times Square, hit Mojo with a guitar shot and allowed Truth to win the title back with Menonous counting the pinfall once again.