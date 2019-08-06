WWE News: 24/7 Championship changes hands twice in OB-GYN clinic

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 544 // 06 Aug 2019, 06:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maria Kanellis

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the 24/7 Championship featured in a prominent manner. In a video where they showcased what had happened earlier in the day, WWE showed Maria and Mike Kanellis visiting the OB-GYN clinic to have their checkup for their baby.

During the segment, the 24/7 Championship changed hands in the most ridiculous manner possible, not once, but twice! Once the title passed to Mike Kanellis, and then it returned to the man who has made the Championship all about himself, R-Truth.

In case you didn't know...

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw the WWE 24/7 Championship change hands as Mike Kanellis won the title and then was forced to lie down and let his pregnant wife, Maria Kanellis pin him.

Maria Kanellis then walked out of the room, making sure that everyone knew that she was Champion, while simultaneously letting them know that she was pregnant. As a result, the Superstars did not feel like they could pin a pregnant woman, even if it was to become the Champion.

During that time, she was confident enough to let everyone know that she would be at the OB-GYN clinic for her checkup, daring people to come to her checkup.

The heart of the matter

While Maria was on the gurney waiting to get herself checked by the doctor, Mike Kanellis pretended to hug his wife. Unfortunately for Maria, he was actually pinning her and the doctor was a referee.

Mike then took the 24/7 Championship and ran to the outside in the waiting room, only to be greeted by R-Truth and Carmella.

Both were in disguise and R-Truth threw a doll of a baby out from under his dress which distracted Kanellis. He then rolled up Kanellis to win the Championship and ran away with Carmella on his back.

Advertisement

With this win, R-Truth is now an 11-time champion.

What's next?

The 24/7 Championship segments have proceeded to get weirder and weirder. At this point, there's no telling what WWE will do with the title next!