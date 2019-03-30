×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: 26 Superstars added to Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
457   //    30 Mar 2019, 07:43 IST

The battle royal just got packed!
The battle royal just got packed!

What's the story?

WWE's official website recently added 26 Superstars to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The updated list now consists of 29 Superstars, including two celebrities.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universe will witness the 6th annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Until last night, Braun Strowman was scheduled to compete in the battle royal, along with Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL fame.

The annual battle royal sees Superstars from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT battle it out in the middle of the ring, with the winner bagging the coveted Andre The Giant trophy.

Although the match is regarded as a means to elevate future Superstars, it hasn't been able to do much in that department, with past winners like Cesaro, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley still stuck in the mid-card.

The heart of the matter

WWE's official website just listed 26 more Superstars who would be competing in the battle royal. Here's the updated list:

Braun Strowman

Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame 

Advertisement

Andrade   

Apollo Crews

Titus O'Neil   

Tyler Breeze     

Jinder Mahal  

No Way Jose    

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable      

Kalisto

Gran Metalik   

Lince Dorado   

Bo Dallas           

Curtis Axel   

Heath Slater    

Rhyno

Viktor   

Konnor   

Ali         

Shelton Benjamin  

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson  

Matt Hardy      

Jeff Hardy   

Otis

Tucker

EC3


What's next?

The annual battle royal is almost on the horizon, as WrestleMania 35 emanates from MetLife Stadium on April 7th. WWE doesn't seem to have major WrestleMania plans for Braun Strowman for the 2nd year in a row. The Monster Among Men won the Tag Team Titles along with a kid named Nicholas at last year's WrestleMania. A win this year could kick-off a major push for Strowman.

Who will end up winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Braun Strowman EC3
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Celebrities added to Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 Probable Candidates to Win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 NXT Wrestlers who could make their debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
Ranking every WWE Andre The Giant Battle Royal winner from worst to best
RELATED STORY
5 most likely winners of The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 
RELATED STORY
5 Top Superstars who could be forced to compete in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 men who could win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 2 Legit reasons why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal needs to be canceled 
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars with the most losses at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us