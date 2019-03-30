WWE News: 26 Superstars added to Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The battle royal just got packed!

What's the story?

WWE's official website recently added 26 Superstars to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The updated list now consists of 29 Superstars, including two celebrities.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universe will witness the 6th annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Until last night, Braun Strowman was scheduled to compete in the battle royal, along with Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL fame.

The annual battle royal sees Superstars from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT battle it out in the middle of the ring, with the winner bagging the coveted Andre The Giant trophy.

Although the match is regarded as a means to elevate future Superstars, it hasn't been able to do much in that department, with past winners like Cesaro, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley still stuck in the mid-card.

The heart of the matter

Find out which 26 Superstars have been added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! https://t.co/XuibRTPERA pic.twitter.com/JMAYsmOBsy — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 29, 2019

WWE's official website just listed 26 more Superstars who would be competing in the battle royal. Here's the updated list:

Braun Strowman

Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Titus O'Neil

Tyler Breeze

Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Kalisto

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Viktor

Konnor

Ali

Shelton Benjamin

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Otis

Tucker

EC3

What's next?

The annual battle royal is almost on the horizon, as WrestleMania 35 emanates from MetLife Stadium on April 7th. WWE doesn't seem to have major WrestleMania plans for Braun Strowman for the 2nd year in a row. The Monster Among Men won the Tag Team Titles along with a kid named Nicholas at last year's WrestleMania. A win this year could kick-off a major push for Strowman.

Who will end up winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

