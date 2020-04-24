The 2K series is taking a break

WWE made a pretty bizarre announcement earlier today, revealing that there would not be a new installment in the WWE 2K series this year. The last title, WWE 2K20, came out to less than stellar reviews and has since been a constant source of mockery for both WWE and 2K.

Though the advertising campaign was quite entertaining, placing dozens of legends and top Superstars in a mansion and letting the chaos unfold, it couldn't do much to save what was otherwise a broken game upon release.

A long list of glitches, including the absence of faces from character models, characters glitching through rings and weapons, and even falling through the floors. However, the final nail in the coffin was what was dubbed the "2K20" bug, where the majority of features on the game failed to work once the new year began.

The issues didn't stop there. Lackluster "themed" DLC featuring the WWE Superstars appearing as creepy monsters or Mad Max-like wasteland knockoffs weren't exactly what fans were hoping for. The Southpaw Regional Wrestling DLC, something that players were genuinely interested in, also failed to meet expectations.

Many critics of yearly sports games believe that titles could gain a lot by, instead, releasing every other year, instead adding new members to the roster of teams or, in this case, brands over the two-year period. Could that be the next step for the WWE 2K series? It looks like we'll find out soon enough.

2K to release details regarding the WWE 2K franchise next week

2K took to Twitter to address the fans who were left in the dark regarding the future of their beloved franchise. Though, they didn't give many hints.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — 2K (@2K) April 24, 2020

On April 27th at 7:00 a.m. PT, 2K plans on making some exciting announcements while revealing what the future holds for their WWE 2K series.