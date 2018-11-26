WWE News: Three big matches announced for Monday Night Raw (26 November)

What’s the story?

Monday Night Raw airs live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight – just three weeks away from TLC. Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship open challenge has already been confirmed for tonight's show and now three more matches have been announced.

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins tweeted last night and confirmed that he is throwing an Open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on tonight's RAW. Rumours suggest that he could be dropping the title tonight with Dean Ambrose causing the distractions.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself...so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Apart from that, there was nothing else confirmed for tonight's show.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has now announced three big matches ahead of Monday Night RAW.

AOP are set to defend their RAW tag team titles against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. The Glorious pair got themselves into a match against the tag team champions after ridiculing Drake Maverick backstage. To everyone's surprise, Gable pinned Akam to pick up the win and they now have been handed a golden opportunity to win the titles.

The second match that has been announced for RAW is Elias vs “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. The 'rivalry' began two weeks ago when Lio Rush cost Elias a spot in the RAW Men's Survivor Series team. It continued last week when the 24-year-old Piece of Gold distracted Elias who was then speared by Lashley during a Six-man Tag team match.

Braun Strowman might be out of action for some time but Baron Corbin has a few too many rivals in the roster right now. The acting General Manager is set to take on Finn Balor tonight.

What’s next?

4 big events have been announced for Monday Night RAW and there are others rumours going around as well. Some reports suggest that Bray Wyatt, who made his comeback at WWE Starrcade is set to return while the debut of Lars Sullivan was also teased last week.