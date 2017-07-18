WWE News: 3 matches announced for RAW next week

A rumoured Summerslam match is seemingly taking place on RAW

by Rohit Nath News 18 Jul 2017, 23:11 IST

The latest edition of RAW was trending due to Kurt Angle's announcement

What's the story?

WWE announced 3 matches for RAW next week, 2 of which seem to have some Summerslam implications.

In case you didn't know...

RAW is already gearing up for Summerslam, while SmackDown Live has one more show left until Battleground.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are currently in a storyline dispute to claim #1 contendership over Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship. Sasha defeated Alexa by count-out at Great Balls Of Fire, while Bayley now has two pins over the RAW Women's Champion.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been having a tense relationship since last week as both are feuding with The Miz and the Miztourage. Ambrose doesn't seem too keen on forgiving Seth, and the tension over the end of the Shield still seems to persist. However, the latest episode of RAW saw the two seemingly get on the page to face the common enemy.

Balor defeated Elias Samson for the second week in a row. However, this past week was via disqualification when Samson smashed Balor's head with a guitar. Right after, a feud between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor seems to have been planted for Summerslam.

The heart of the matter

The three announced matches are:

Bayley vs Sasha Banks(RAW Women's Championship #1 contenders match)

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs The Miz and The Miztourage(2-on-3 handicap match)

Finn Balor vs Elias Samson(No DQ match)

It's a shame that Bayley vs Sasha isn't the Summerslam match, but rumour has it that the RAW women's title match at Summerslam will be a Fatal-4-Way involving Alexa, Bayley, Sasha and Nia Jax, so expect Nia to interfere next week or stake her claim for a title shot.

Ambrose and Seth Rollins facing The Miz & The Miztourage is actually one of the rumoured Summerslam matches. It's possible that the match doesn't happen in the first place and it ends up happening at Summerslam instead.

Balor will likely end up beating Samson and resuming his feud with Bray Wyatt. The two were supposed to feud post-WrestleMania, but that got postponed and the feuds ended up getting shuffled.

What's next?

While the Kurt Angle-Jason Jordan storyline stays as the central part of RAW, expect some really nice feuds and matches heading into Summerslam.

Author's Take

Sasha vs Bayley should be a match that takes place at Summerslam instead of a random RAW, but if Nia Jax interrupts, then it's ok because the big match can still be saved for later.

Balor vs Wyatt doesn't sound like a very interesting feud but they can still pull off a really good match. Post-Mania, Bray Wyatt has been very stale, cutting the same promos week after week.

The quasi-2/3rds Shield reunion sounds exciting and should make for some very good programming.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com