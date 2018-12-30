×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: 3 more Royal Rumble match entrants revealed

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
472   //    30 Dec 2018, 11:20 IST

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on 27th January
The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on 27th January

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from WWE's tapings for the new year's day episode of SmackDown.

What's the story?

WWE taped the new year's day episode of SmackDown last night. During the show, 3 more entrants for the men's Royal Rumble match were announced.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble will take place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona; home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Only two other participants had been announced before last night with R-Truth confirmed to enter the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 after winning the WWE Mixed Match Challenge with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

The second announced participant is the Drew McIntyre. More entrants will be added as we edge closer to the upcoming Royal Rumble. WWE legend Kurt Angle took to Instagram recently and teased being an entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. You can check out the details here.

Another match already confirmed for the Royal Rumble is the battle for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

On last night's SmackDown tapings, The New Day announced that all three of them would be entering this year's Royal Rumble match. During their promo, the New Day also announced that they would not be throwing pancakes into the WWE Universe any longer.

More entries could be announced when SmackDown airs on Tuesday via backstage segments.

What's next?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place on 27th January 2019. WWE has already announced that the winners of each Rumble match will get to choose which brand's top champion they wish to face.

More Royal Rumble entrants are being announced every week. We will have all the updates on Sportskeeda WWE as soon as they're announced.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble New Day Kofi Kingston Big E
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
Who will be the 13 unannounced entrants in the Royal Rumble?
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Royal Rumble favourites after Roman...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Royal Rumble entrant revealed at RAW...
RELATED STORY
2019 Royal Rumble confirmed entrants
RELATED STORY
5 Possible surprise entrants in the 2019 men's Royal...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who won the Royal Rumble match in their...
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could win the Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Final 4 of the Men's Royal Rumble Match
RELATED STORY
Predicting all 30 entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble 
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble News: Second Championship match revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us