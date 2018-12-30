WWE News: 3 more Royal Rumble match entrants revealed

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on 27th January

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from WWE's tapings for the new year's day episode of SmackDown.

What's the story?

WWE taped the new year's day episode of SmackDown last night. During the show, 3 more entrants for the men's Royal Rumble match were announced.

In case you didn't know...

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble will take place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona; home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Only two other participants had been announced before last night with R-Truth confirmed to enter the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 after winning the WWE Mixed Match Challenge with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

The second announced participant is the Drew McIntyre. More entrants will be added as we edge closer to the upcoming Royal Rumble. WWE legend Kurt Angle took to Instagram recently and teased being an entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. You can check out the details here.

Another match already confirmed for the Royal Rumble is the battle for the WWE Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

On last night's SmackDown tapings, The New Day announced that all three of them would be entering this year's Royal Rumble match. During their promo, the New Day also announced that they would not be throwing pancakes into the WWE Universe any longer.

More entries could be announced when SmackDown airs on Tuesday via backstage segments.

What's next?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place on 27th January 2019. WWE has already announced that the winners of each Rumble match will get to choose which brand's top champion they wish to face.

More Royal Rumble entrants are being announced every week. We will have all the updates on Sportskeeda WWE as soon as they're announced.

