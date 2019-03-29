WWE News: 32-year-old Star gets rejected by WWE, he posts rejection letter online

WWE's loss turned out to be AEW's gain!

What's the story?

Getting into the WWE is no mean task, especially when the current roster is the healthiest it has been in years.

AEW talent Chuck Taylor took to Twitter to reveal that he was indeed rejected by the WWE. He went one step further and posted the rejection letter on Twitter for the fans to see.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being only 32 years old, Taylor is a 17-year veteran who began his career at the tender age of 15. Known for his exploits on the independent circuit, Tayler has wrestled for many notable promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Dragon Gate USA, Chikara, Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Evolve.

He has even had stints with Ring of Honor (ROH), TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Tayler appeared at All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) rally on February 7th, 2019 and confirmed his signing with the upstart promotion.

However, that would have never been the case had he been accepted into WWE's fold back in 2015...

The heart of the matter

It all started when Johnny Gargano reminisced the time when he was discarded by WWE after a tryout in 2015. Johnny Wrestling's tweet had a motivational edge to it as he spoke about not taking no for an answer and how the desire of the fans paved his way into the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

I still have my rejection email from my @WWE tryout back in 2015.



I look at it from time to time to remind myself how far I've come and why any of this happened to begin with.



I didn't take "no" for an answer. I fought for a chance..



But I couldn't do this by myself.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 28, 2019

Chuck Taylor responded to Gargano's tweet and shared his own experience from 2015 when he got a mail from Senior Director of Talent Development for WWE, Canyon Ceman.

It's funny to think of the scenario that could have been if WWE had taken Taylor to NXT. As things stand, Taylor and Gargano's close friend Trent Barretta are on AEW's payroll and will be featured at the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV.

What's next?

Double or Nothing will take place on May 25th, 2019 at the MGM Grand Arena, Las Vegas.

