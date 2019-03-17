×
WWE News: 32-year WWE veteran ready to sign for AEW?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
472   //    17 Mar 2019, 01:08 IST

Vince McMahon and WWE should never have released Johnston
Vince McMahon and WWE should never have released Johnston

What's the story?

WWE legend Jim Johnston composed some of the most memorable and instantly recognizable entrance tracks in WWE history before his 32-year spell in the company ended following his release. Johnston was recently asked whether he would be interested in working with All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling officially announced their formation earlier this year and this first PPV - All In 2 Double or Nothing - takes place later this year from Las Vegas, Nevada. AEW have already made waves by signing a number of stars like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, and Pac.

There are also rumors that All Elite Wrestling is in talks with a number of major networks regarding a television deal for a weekly wrestling show.

The heart of the matter

WWE legend Jim Johnston was recently asked if he would be open to working for All Elite Wrestling and making entrance music for their Superstars. Johnston enthusiastically answered that he would definitely be interested which sets up a really interesting proposition.

Here's exactly what Johnston said while speaking to Total Engagement when asked if he would be interested in signing for All Elite Wrestling:

Sure, absolutely. Give me a call.”

Rather than being coy about it like some people are when asked questions of that nature, Johnston was open and enthusiastic about wanting to work with AEW.

What's next?

All Elite Wresting's first PPV will take place on May 25th, 2019 from Las Vegas Nevada. It will be interesting to see which other talent AEW hire before then in addition to their current roster. AEW has a number of stars signed but needs more to fill out a complete roster. They also need backstage personnel etc.

