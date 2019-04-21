WWE News: 35-year-old Superstar prepared to come out of retirement for match against Stephanie McMahon

When will Stephanie McMahon wrestle again?

What's the story?

On the latest edition of the brand new Bella Podcast, Nikki Bella touched upon a host of topics including her in-ring retirement and non-wrestling ventures while also naming the superstar who can get her out of retirement.

The former 2-time WWE Divas Champion revealed that she would not even think twice about getting back to the squared circle if Stephanie McMahon calls her out for a match.

In case you didn't know...

On the season finale of Total Bellas that was aired in March, Nikki Bella announced that she would be stepping away from in-ring action to focus on her activities outside wrestling.

Bella has been with the WWE since 2007 and over the years, has gone on to become one of the most recognizable superstars from the women's division. She may not be remembered for her in-ring exploits, but John Cena's ex-flame has done a commendable job of building up her brand through Total Divas, Total Bellas, her YouTube channel and other additional projects.

Despite calling time on her wrestling career at the ripe age of 35, Nikki has no time to breathe as she is caught up with running many of her companies.

The heart of the matter

Nikki revealed that her focus is solely on taking all the companies she spearheads to the next level, while also prioritizing her life.

"Yes, everyone, I am retired. Right now I feel like I need to prioritise my life and my companies: Bella Radici Winery, Birdiebee Clothing Line and Nicole and Brizee. They’re number one, as well as this podcast because I love connecting with you in my life," Bella said.

When asked about what could get her out of retirement, Nikki named Stephanie McMahon as the only name who can entice her into lacing up her wrestling boots again.

She explained, “I’m 35, and that is how I want to think of it, so yes [I’m still retired]. But if Stephanie McMahon wants to call me out, you damn right I will get back in that ring and take my boss on.” H/T Credit: Sescoops

What's next?

Stephanie McMahon vs. Nikki Bella? Well, I'm not so sure if anyone would be too excited about seeing the aforementioned match. No offence to McMahon or Bella, but I think the fans wouldn't want to watch either superstar in the ring again.

However, it's almost certain that WWE will eventually bring the highly popular Superstar back for another match or two. Will it be against the boss' daughter though?

For now, there are rumors of Becky Lynch potentially facing Stephanie at SummerSlam. Your thoughts on that?