WWE News: 4 names revealed for Men's Money in the Bank Match from WWE RAW

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 417 // 30 Apr 2019, 06:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Money in the Bank match is looking 'big' this year

What's the story?

Money in the Bank is one of the most exciting matches of the year. The WWE Universe waits for the announcement throughout the year. This year, it was Alexa Bliss who came out to reveal the names of the four men who would be representing WWE RAW in the Money in the Bank match at the WWE PPV.

With some of the top names announced for the match, WWE RAW looks like they have a chance at bringing the briefcase home to the red brand.

In case you didn't know...

The Money in the Bank briefcase used to be one of the top matches in WWE. Before, it was almost certain that whoever won the match would be winning in their chance to challenge for the Championship.

The likes of Braun Strowman, John Cena, Baron Corbin and Damien Sandow have all been unsuccessful in their attempts to cash in the briefcase on previous occasions. The briefcase is no longer the guaranteed title win which it once was.

However, the match still remains the perfect chance for the Superstar who can use the opportunity to time their cash-in and win the Championship with little to no worry if done properly.

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss made her way out to the ring to announce the participants for the Money in the Bank Match.

The four men who would be representing WWE RAW in Money in the Bank were:

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

What was interesting was that there were two people who had previously won the match included in Strowman and Corbin. Coincidentally, both men had failed in their attempt to cash-in.

What's next?'

These four men will be competing for the Money in the Bank briefcase from WWE RAW at the 19th May Money in the Bank pay-per-view.