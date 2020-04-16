WWE News - 4-time World Champion addresses Brock Lesnar legitimately hitting him in matches

Brock Lesnar is one of the most physical Superstars in WWE history

Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania against Lesnar on two occasions

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns says there has never been any animosity with Brock Lesnar after the two WWE Superstars have been involved in a physical match against each other.

The four-time World Champion has faced the former UFC star in six matches over the last five years, including in the main event of WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34.

Asked in an interview with Muscle & Fitness about possible backstage animosity after being legitimately hit by Lesnar in matches, Reigns insisted â€œitâ€™s all loveâ€ when they go one-on-one.

â€œItâ€™s all situational. When youâ€™re with Brock, itâ€™s always a little different because itâ€™s Brock. But when youâ€™re in a main-event scenario, itâ€™s all love. Hit me, you know what I mean?â€

Please credit Muscle & Fitness and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble to set up a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Although many people thought Reigns would leave with the title, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at the end of the night to ruin what was expected to be his fellow Shield memberâ€™s big moment.

As the years went on, Reigns repeatedly failed to record a victory over Lesnar, with the exception of a Fastlane 2016 Triple Threat match which saw â€œThe Big Dogâ€ pick up the win by pinning Dean Ambrose.

Advertisement

Three-and-a-half years on from their first meeting, Reigns finally defeated Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam 2018 to dethrone his long-term rival and win the Universal Championship.