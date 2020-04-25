Vince McMahon

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown ended in what could only be described as a strange manner. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came out as the show was about to go off-air, and had some interesting words for Triple H, who recently completed 25 years with WWE.

Vince proceeded to talk about a bunch of hits and misses from The Game's career, and indicated that Triple H was behind the infamous "This is your life" segment between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. The segment was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe back when it aired on RAW. Vince stated that the segment brought the crickets out, and added that it wasn't Bayley's fault. Vince took some more shots at Triple H, before telling him to wrap up the show.

Bayley has now posted a response to Vince's words, and the SmackDown Women's Champion seems grateful to Vince over his comments. Check out Bayley's response below:

The segment in question took place three years ago, on WWE RAW. When WWE did the same segment during the Attitude Era, featuring The Rock and Mankind, it became a huge hit and was lauded universally. Things didn't turn out that way in 2017, and many fans dubbed the Bayley-Bliss segment as a "trainwreck".