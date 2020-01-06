WWE News: 6-time World Champion confirms retirement after 28-year career

Kevin Nash is set to receive his second WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has confirmed on social media that he has officially retired as an in-ring competitor.

Although his final appearance in a WWE ring came in the 2014 Royal Rumble, Nash has continued to compete for other promotions in recent years, including Big Time Wrestling and Legends of Wrestling, and he even won the Big Time Wrestling Heavyweight Championship from Flex Armstrong in August 2018.

"Big Daddy Cool" was in attendance at a Big Time Wrestling show with Scott Hall in Durham, North Carolina at the weekend, and he was asked by a Twitter user who he wrestled at the event.

The 60-year-old, who began his in-ring career in 1990 and last wrestled in 2018, confirmed in his reply that he has retired.

Father Time. I'm retired — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 5, 2020

What’s next for Kevin Nash?

Kevin Nash recently announced that he will no longer be part of Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise, which takes place from January 20 to January 24, as it clashes with his filming schedule.

The six-time World Champion is set to return to WWE programming on the week of WrestleMania 36 in April 2020 when he receives his second Hall of Fame induction, alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, as part of the nWo.