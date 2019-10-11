WWE News: 6-time World Champion has spoken to Vince McMahon about coming out of retirement

Vince McMahon won't let it happen, right?

Now, what you are about to read will sound preposterous but it's legit.

Hulk Hogan wants to wrestle one last match in the WWE and he wants it to be against Vince McMahon.

As highlighted by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Hulkster is trying to push for a swan song against Mr. McMahon. During his interview with LATimes, Hogan revealed that he can't digest the fact that his last match was in TNA in 2012, which was a tag team match in which he teamed up with Sting and James Storm to take on Bully Ray, Kurt Angle and Bobby Roode.

Additionally, Hogan wants the match to happen at next year's WrestleMania, which will take place in his hometown in Tampa.

Meltzer noted:

Hogan is once again pushing Vince for one last match, saying he can’t live with the idea the final match of his career was in TNA (on January 27, 2012, teaming with Sting & James Storm in Manchester, UK over Kurt Angle & Bully Ray & Bobby Roode). He’s pushing for a match at Mania next year in Tampa, since he’s from Tampa. He’s 66 years old and has had so many back surgeries that he’s lost count years ago.

Hogan even revealed his intentions of ending his retirement for a match against Vince during a recent interview with Los Angeles Times.

"I talked to Vince, and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, `When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.

"I’d love for it to be against Vince, I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, `Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

As stated by Hogan himself, the 6-time World Champion in the WWE will undergo another back surgery but he is motivated to get back into great shape. However, we're pretty sure that the WWE doctors won't allow Hogan to ever step foot in the WWE ever again, especially against a 73-year-old Vince McMahon. The match has 'trainwreck' written all over it in bold.

Hulk Hogan recently returned on the RAW season premiere on the USA Network. WWE confirmed a massive 10-man tag team match featuring two teams managed by Hogan and Ric Flair.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

