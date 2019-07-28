WWE News: 7-time World Champion cleared to return after hip replacement

Vince McMahon signed The Big Show in 1999

What's the story?

Footage from WWE Network special ‘Rebuilding Big Show’ revealed that The Big Show has undergone another two hip surgeries since December 2018, including a hip replacement, and he is now cleared to make his in-ring return.

In case you didn't know…

The Big Show was written off WWE television in September 2017 after losing a Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw.

Two months later, the 7-footer had complications following hip surgery and developed an infection which required him to undergo two more surgeries.

In October 2018, he returned as a member of the SmackDown Live roster, facing Randy Orton in his comeback match before going on to join forces with Sheamus and Cesaro to help them win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The New Day.

Just a few weeks after their alliance began, Big Show punched Cesaro backstage after a disagreement and the storyline came to an abrupt end.

The heart of the matter

It was revealed in The Big Show’s documentary that his hip resurfacing had shifted position because the bone had been damaged so severely, which explains why he was forced to take time off again shortly after his on-screen partnership with The Bar had started.

The 47-year-old underwent surgeries in December 2018 and February 2019, with the second surgery being a hip replacement.

He then received clearance from WWE doctors to return to in-ring competition after taking medical tests before the April 1 episode of Raw.

What's next?

As the documentary disclosed, The Big Show has been cleared since the week before WrestleMania 35 and he is currently waiting for WWE’s creative team to think of a storyline to reintroduce him to television.

The seven-time World Champion (x2 WWE Champion, x2 World Heavyweight Champion, x2 WCW Champion, x1 ECW Champion) still has 18 months left to run on his contract, so expect to see him back inside the squared circle soon.