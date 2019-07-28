×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: 7-time World Champion cleared to return after hip replacement

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
2.59K   //    28 Jul 2019, 16:31 IST

Vince McMahon signed The Big Show in 1999
Vince McMahon signed The Big Show in 1999

What's the story?

Footage from WWE Network special ‘Rebuilding Big Show’ revealed that The Big Show has undergone another two hip surgeries since December 2018, including a hip replacement, and he is now cleared to make his in-ring return.

In case you didn't know…

The Big Show was written off WWE television in September 2017 after losing a Steel Cage match against Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw.

Two months later, the 7-footer had complications following hip surgery and developed an infection which required him to undergo two more surgeries.

In October 2018, he returned as a member of the SmackDown Live roster, facing Randy Orton in his comeback match before going on to join forces with Sheamus and Cesaro to help them win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The New Day.

Just a few weeks after their alliance began, Big Show punched Cesaro backstage after a disagreement and the storyline came to an abrupt end.

The heart of the matter

It was revealed in The Big Show’s documentary that his hip resurfacing had shifted position because the bone had been damaged so severely, which explains why he was forced to take time off again shortly after his on-screen partnership with The Bar had started.

The 47-year-old underwent surgeries in December 2018 and February 2019, with the second surgery being a hip replacement.

He then received clearance from WWE doctors to return to in-ring competition after taking medical tests before the April 1 episode of Raw.

What's next?

As the documentary disclosed, The Big Show has been cleared since the week before WrestleMania 35 and he is currently waiting for WWE’s creative team to think of a storyline to reintroduce him to television.

Advertisement

The seven-time World Champion (x2 WWE Champion, x2 World Heavyweight Champion, x2 WCW Champion, x1 ECW Champion) still has 18 months left to run on his contract, so expect to see him back inside the squared circle soon.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Big Show
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: 5-time WWE Champion returning to SmackDown after suffering neck problems
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could get the next WWE Championship shot after Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 4-time world champion back on the road with WWE
RELATED STORY
100 Days of Kofi Kingston as WWE champion: 3 positives and 2 negatives
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former Women's Champion given return date of April 2020
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Liv Morgan teases gimmick change after disappointing loss
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown after Extreme Rules- 5 Surprises that could happen- Big return, NXT call-up?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Trish Stratus to return to WWE, details on brand and date revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Champion returns after SmackDown goes off the air 
RELATED STORY
5 career-altering announcements Daniel Bryan could make on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us