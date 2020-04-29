Big E wants a shot at a World Title

Former NXT Champion Big E has suggested that he wants a shot at a major title in WWE. Big E has won the Tag Team Titles 8 times, and the Intercontinental Championship once after moving on RAW in 2012.

However, he is yet to win a major title with the company, despite being touted as one of the best talents in WWE. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Big E admitted that he would love to win a major title somewhere down the line

"Of course, I thought about it [winning a major title]. Of course, I thought about being the very best, standing on top of our industry and saying, 'I made it, I did it, I accomplished this.'"

He then went on to suggest that he wants a shot at it and when he does, he will be fully ready for it.

"But who knows, man? A brother’s got to get an opportunity first, a brother’s got to get a shot. Where’s my shot? Where is it? It ain’t here yet but when it is, best believe I’ll have stretched my legs, my legs will be stretched, I will be loose, I will be limber… I will be ready

"My mind will be prepared, my soul and my spirit, all of me will be prepared when that time comes."

