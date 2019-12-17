WWE News: Fan at the KFC table at TLC surprisingly wrestled a match on TV on Friday

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 17 Dec 2019, 02:17 IST SHARE

The KFC table at TLC.

The RAW Tag Team titles match between The Viking Raiders and The O.C. at TLC had one of the worst and most unwanted product placements in WWE history. Four 'lucky fans' were seated at a KFC table by ringside and they were shown enthusiastically chomping down on a spread of KFC food during the match.

Turns out, two of them were wrestlers from the independent circuit.

Dave Meltzer highlighted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that one of the fans, who goes by the name James Tapia, actually worked a match against Joaquin Wilde on the episode of 205 Live this past Friday.

Benjamin Boone was the other wrestler who was seated at the table.

"They were so obviously not fans. You know what's so bad? Okay, so the one guy, James Tapia? He was on 205 Live Friday freaking night against Joaquin Wilde, you know DJZ. He was wrestling on TV Friday night, and then on Sunday, I mean I know, they are basically telling you that we know that absolutely no one watches 205 Live because we are going to bring this guy we had wrestling on Friday night as a fan you know on this segment on Sunday."

The Viking Raiders' open challenge at TLC was answered by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and the 9-minute match ended in a double count-out.

The fans knew that someone was going through the KFC table from the moment it was shown on TV and that's exactly what happened.

Erik and Ivar put Karl Anderson through the table to divert the attention from what ended up being a wasteful titles match with an inconclusive finish.

KFC got put over more than the performers involved in the match and we are assuming that may have been the intention from the very beginning.

The company could have, at the very least, brought in local talents who have not appeared on WWE TV in the past to be at the KFC table.