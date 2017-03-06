WWE News: A fan's hilarious reaction to Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship

Fan goes up in celebration as Goldberg lifts the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Mar 2017, 14:55 IST

Goldberg created history becoming only the third WWE Universal Champion in WWE

What’s the story?

The New Age Insiders posted a hilarious video of a fan reacting to Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on their twitter account.

In case you didn’t know...

In what will go down in history as one of the more memorable evenings in WWE, Goldberg once again made his way to the top of the wrestling world when he captured the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens. The WCW legend took less than half a minute to wrap up formalities and pin Kevin Owens for the win.

The heart of the matter

The BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee erupted with joy when Goldberg mauled Kevin Owens in just 22 seconds to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

The internet exploded with tweets and posts about Goldberg wrecking the former Universal Champion. One such tweet by the New Age Outsiders shows a fan losing his mind over the fact that Goldberg won the Universal Championship. This fan was ecstatic with the win and ‘marked out’ when Goldberg got hold of the scarlet championship. The WWE Universe was split right down the middle with the decision to give Goldberg the title win at the twilight of his career.

The night also featured the return of Chris Jericho; Y2J was missing from WWE television after Kevin Owens turned on him and broke him down during the ‘Festival of Friendship.’

What’s next?

Goldberg will carry the championship to Wrestlemania for his match with Brock Lesnar. The Universal Championship adds another dimension to the epic rivalry that will come to its conclusion at Orlando’s Citrus Bowl Stadium in 28 days.

Sportskeeda's take

Goldberg’s win has brought the WWE Universal Championship to the forefront of Wrestlemania. Two legacies will collide at Wrestlemania in a match that has been fuelled by animosity. Now with the Championship in the picture, the stakes will be even higher when Lesnar takes a shot at redemption to avenge the humiliation that he has suffered at the hands of Goldberg.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com