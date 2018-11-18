WWE News: A shocking debut decided the fate of the NXT Women's Championship

The Pirate Princess sailed in with hopes of regaining the NXT Women's Championship

When it comes to the NXT Women's Championship, few rivalries have been as grueling and death-defying as the one held between Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler. First meeting at the finals of the first Mae Young Classic, the Pirate Princess and the Queen of Spades have had several intense battles over the past year.

Tonight, Kairi Sane challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship that she stole at WWE Evolution thanks to Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The two rivals took part in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, hoping to finally put each other away for good.

The first fall came early, thanks again to Shafir and Duke. With a little distraction, Baszler easily locked in the Kirafuda Clutch, forcing Sane to tap out. However, the former Women's Champion didn't let that early loss deter her, as she managed to handle the three horsewomen 3-on-1.

Sane managed to get rid of Shafir and Duke long enough to connect with the Insane Elbow, tying up the score at 1-1.

From here on out, chaos ensued, as Duke and Shafir continued to interfere. However, Dakota Kai made the save, sending both superstars flying with some deadly kicks. The numbers game would catch up to her, but only temporarily.

Io Shirai made her NXT debut tonight, taking out both Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke with a gorgeous moonsault from the top rope. Sadly, evening the odds didn't exactly help Sane, who spent a little too much time watching the action on the outside of the ring.

When she went for a second Insane Elbow, Baszler dodged, hooking Sane's arm at the same time, rolling her up for the final pinfall and the win.

Baszler, along with Shafir and Duke, escaped the ring holding the gold high while Kairi Sane stared off in disbelief.