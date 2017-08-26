WWE News: A tweet about Roman Reigns raises $12,200

Roman Reigns was part of a campaign to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 26 Aug 2017, 20:05 IST

The Big Dog is doing acts of charity

What's the story?

Jimmy's Famous Seafood, an establishment in Baltimore which is popular with WWE Superstars, conducted a campaign on social media where they promised to donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for every like that a tweet featuring Roman Reigns received.

The campaign, which ran for around 24 hours, raised $12,200. Here are the two tweets from Jimmy's Famous Seafood:

For every "like" this tweet receives by noon Thursday (8/24), we will donate $1 to @MakeAWish! #TeamworkMakesTheDreamWork pic.twitter.com/U2XkPZnQ6B — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 23, 2017

???????? We did it! Thanks to you, we will be donating $12,200.00 to @MakeAWish on behalf of @WWERomanReigns and the #RomanEmpire! ???????? pic.twitter.com/CsnJuvvFTV — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 24, 2017

In case you didn't know...

The purpose of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is: " Fulfilling 'wish' experiences for children with life-threatening medical conditions." Aside from the United States, the Foundation operates in 45 countries around the world through 38 affiliate offices.

Interestingly, John Cena is the individual who has granted the most wishes for the organisation, so it comes as no surprise that Roman Reigns — who is being groomed as the heir apparent to the 16-time World Champion — has been positioned as the face of numerous campaigns for charity.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns granted a wish when he met Adam during Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn. It appears that donations were around $3500 before the Big Dog re-tweeted the campaign to his followers.

What's next?

After taking the pin fall at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will step away from the Universal Championship picture from the time being. According to several reports, he will feud with The Miz over the Intercontinental Championship so that he can become a Triple Crown Champion when he finally fells Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

Author's take

WWE Superstars have the ability to positively influence the lives of others, and it is always stirring to see them use the power of their celebrity to help children.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com