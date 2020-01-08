WWE News: Actor speaks out after accidentally being tackled by security on RAW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Rick was tackled by security last night on RAW

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Lana and Bobby Lashley were officially married by the same pastor who officiated their controversial wedding ceremony that ended the year on last week's RAW.

The pastor rolled into the ring following AJ Styles match against Akira Tozawa but it appeared that the actor was a bit too quick and missed his cue so security believed that he was a fan invading the ring. Luckily word was passed down that he was an actor who was part of the show, so security unhanded him in time for them to go ahead with the segment.

The actor, Rick Malone, has recently taken to Facebook to share his thoughts on last night's show and the events that lead up to him being tackled.

This is what happened tonight at WWE/RAW: I needed to get into the ring in order to consummate the “Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding” (which was totally disrupted last Monday night in Hartford CT), but security prevented me, so I had no other choice but to dive into the ring headfirst. Security was not pleased! But the married couple was very happy! ❤️

It seems that it was just a miscommunication between security and WWE's officials backstage.

Do you think security reacted in the right way last night on RAW? Have your say in the comments section below...