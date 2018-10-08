×
WWE News: Actual attendance of WWE Super Show-Down revealed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
605   //    08 Oct 2018, 12:29 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

The actual attendance number for WWE Super Show-Down has been revealed as close to 62,000, considerably less than the number the company has reported.

In case you didn't know

Super Show-Down was a WWE event which took place last week, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

It was the first major event for the company down under since their Global Warning Tour in 2002.

At the show, AJ Styles retained his championship via Submission over Samoa Joe, and Daniel Bryan became the number one contender for the gold, defeating The Miz.

For RAW, The Shield defeated Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman, and Triple H defeated the Undertaker in the pair's last singles encounter.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the attendance was roughly 62,000, over 8,000 less than the 70,309 that the WWE have said.

The WWE repeatedly stated that the show would have nearer to 70,000, with Triple H speaking with the Herald Sun before the show, saying over 65,000 would be in attendance.

This is not the first time the company have inflated attendance figures, with shows such as WrestleMania often having increased numbers.

Most notably, WrestleMania 32, which the company presented as having a record attendance of 101,763 was actually 80,709.

In a conference call after WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon said the company often includes employees, ushers, ticket takers, and other staff as part of their attendance.

In the past, McMahon has described the figures given on air, as for entertainment purposes only.

What's next?

After their match, Triple H, alongside Shawn Michaels were attacked by The Undertaker and Kane, leading to speculation of a tag team match between the four at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel will take place November 2 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second event in the multi-year partnership between WWE and the country.

