WWE News: Adam Cole opens up on a possible break up of The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole

What's the story?

For the past several weeks WWE has been teasing the dissolution of top NXT faction The Undisputed Era, however, the group's leader Adam Cole remains determined about his faction's unity despite all the back-and-forth teasing.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish made their NXT debuts together as a trio at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III when The Undisputed Era attacked newly crowned NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre following his emphatic title win.

At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, another former Ring of Honor star Roderick Strong joined forces with The Undisputed Era. Cole, for one, is also a former NXT North American Champion and the very first holder of the title belt as well.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with WWE.com, Adam Cole discussed a host of topics including his upcoming EVOLVE appearances, current EVOLVE Wrestling Champion, Austin Theory but most importantly also shed light on the future of The Undisputed Era.

Cole, who is clearly aware of the fact that it is indeed a tenuous subject to base his opinion on, noted that he apparently hasn't been in touch with Roderick Strong ever since he walked out on the group on the 1st May episode of NXT. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Yeah, that’s a touchy subject for me. I don’t really know where Roderick is at the moment; we haven’t really talked a ton. I’ll tell you this much regarding people questioning the position of this group: In my opinion — and I stand by this — without question, Adam Cole has been and will always be the leader."

What's next?

As seen on tonight's episode of NXT, further dissension was teased between Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, following the former North American Champion's loss to Matt Riddle. From here onwards, it'll be interesting to see what WWE has in mind for The Undisputed Era.