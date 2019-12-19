WWE News: Adam Cole responds after retaining NXT Championship against Finn Balor

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 11:49 IST

Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship against Finn Balor on this week's NXT

Adam Cole defended his WWE NXT Championship against Finn Balor in the opening match of this week's edition of NXT. Cole defeated Balor to retain his title and took to social media after the match to give a response.

The leader of The Undisputed Era posted a photo of him holding the NXT Championship after defeating Balor on his official Instagram handle with a simple yet effective caption consisting of only three words that each begin with the letter 'U'.

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

Ever since returning to the Black and Gold brand after spending almost three years on the main roster, Finn Balor turned over a new leaf and brought out his dark side. He brutally attacked Johnny Gargano and put him out of commission after dropping him head-first on the steel ramp.

The Prince then took on Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple-threat number one contender's match for the NXT Championship and emerged victoriously. He then took on Cole on this week's NXT with hopes of becoming a two-time NXT Champion.

However, Balor's hopes were thwarted by a returning Johnny Gargano who came out between their match. The distraction allowed Cole to capitalize by hitting Balor with a low blow and finally put him away after hitting him with the Last Shot.