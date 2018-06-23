WWE News: Adam Cole reveals his plans for the NXT North American Championship

Adam Cole has high hopes for the NXT North American Title.

NXT North American Champion Adam Cole

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with Sports Illustrated, The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole revealed what his current plans are with the NXT North American Championship and what are the things he is willing to do, in order to take that title belt to the very next level in terms of prestige and heritage.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, WWE NXT crowned its first-ever North American Champion when six top Superstars in EC3, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, and eventual winner Adam Cole competed in a six-way ladder match in order to decide which superstar gets the right to call himself the first ever WWE NXT North American Champion.

As noted, by the end of a brutal contest it was the leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole who became the first WWE NXT North American Champion.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with SI, Adam Cole stated that his current goal is to make the NXT North American Title the most prestigious and important championship belt in NXT history and as of right now, Cole feels that he is definitely on the path to doing that by competing against all sorts high-level competitors in the world of Professional Wrestling.

“Who’s to say I won’t defend the North American championship later this year in the U.K. or Australia or Japan? My goal is to make the North American championship the most important championship in NXT, and I feel like I’m on the path to doing that by taking on all challengers around the world.”

What’s next?

Adam Cole is currently scheduled to defend the NXT North American Title against Walter at EVOLVE 107 and following that, Cole will look to defend his title belt against a top NXT Superstar at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

