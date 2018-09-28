WWE News: Adam Cole reveals his reactions to The Undisputed Era being placed on WWE's Top 10 stable list

The Undisputed Era has been running wild in NXT

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Not Sam Podcast, WWE NXT superstar Adam Cole opened up about WWE recently placing his faction, The Undisputed Era in the all-time top 10 greatest WWE stables list.

In case you didn't know...

The Undisputed Era made his its debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, following a gruesome attack on newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champion Sanity and former champions Authors of Pain. Later that very same night, the trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly attacked new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and officially went on to dub themselves as The Undisputed Era.

Shortly after their debut, The Undisputed Era immediately made history by winning the first ever WarGames match in 20 years, when they defeated Sanity and Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong inside the gruesome steel structure. The duo of O'Reilly and Fish then captured the NXT Tag Team Titles, with Cole becoming the inaugural NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

At the very same event, Roderick Strong turned his back on Pete Dunne and decided to join forces with The Undisputed Era, becoming the group's fourth official member in the process.

The heart of the matter

While conversing on a recent edition of Not Sam Podcast, Adam Cole claimed that he initially never thought that the WWE would place The Undisputed Era among the 10 greatest stables of all time, up until the point they actually did. (H/T: Ringside News)

“I definitely didn’t expect at all that we were going to get thrown together in a group. I mean as it was happening it was like, ‘oh cool we’re going to end up being in the same place. But the last thing I expected was Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong are going to be kind of running shop around here. It’s crazy.”

Additionally, Cole also stated that he believes that it is only a matter of time before The Undisputed Era starts climbing higher on that list and eventually cement itself as one of the greatest WWE factions of all time.

“I’m really confident in what this group is and where we believe we’re going so to me it’s only a matter of time before we get higher and higher on that list. To see it was awesome, it was very cool. But if anything it was kind of motivating to move up that list.”

What's next?

As noted on this week's episode of NXT, Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole is currently in contention of his NXT North American Championship rematch and desperately wants to get his hands back on the title belt he very recently lost to Ricochet.

