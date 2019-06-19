WWE News: Adam Cole reveals how the NXT locker room actually feels about going to the main roster

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 733 // 19 Jun 2019, 05:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Cole

What's the story?

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently sat down for an interview with talkSPORT and during the conversation, the leader of The Undisputed ERA discussed a host of topics including the fact if NXT superstars are worried about being promoted to the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his NXT debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA have certainly taken WWE's developmental brand by storm. Cole initially became the inaugural NXT North American Champion as well.

However, it was at the recent NXT TakeOver: XXV show where Cole finally made history by capturing the NXT Championship for the very first time, as he defeated former champion Johnny Gargano in yet another highly competitive match.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with talkSPORT, Adam Cole was asked if there is any hesitation within the NXT locker room about being promoted to the main roster.

The new NXT Champion stated that going to either Raw or SmackDown is just like going over to another brand, however, Cole did claim that there are a few guys in particular who make work better on particular brands. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"It's tough to word it. I believe and I know a lot of the guys there in NXT do to, we absolutely love it. We're not thinking 'gosh, I can't wait to get to the main roster'. We're enjoying what we are doing, the stories we are telling. But, of course, a lot of us eventually as well want to take the step to Raw or SmackDown, but the big thing is I don't look at it as you're moving up or you're upgrading, it's just another brand you're going to. That's how strongly me, Johnny [Gargano], Ciampa and everyone else feels about NXT."

Cole further had some high praise for the NXT fans, stating that NXT fans are now starting to morph and become one and they are certainly a lot different than the Raw or SmackDown fans in general.

"A lot of our guys, and don't get me wrong, you could put them on any brand and they'd be successful, but NXT fans are definitely – they're starting to morph and become one – but they are a little different than the Raw and SmackDown fans. Some characters or guys may work better on other brands."

What's next?

Adam Cole is currently still feuding against Johnny Gargano and it will be interesting to see against whom Cole will defend his NXT Title against at the next TakeOver show.