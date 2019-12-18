WWE News: Adam Cole sends final warning to Finn Balor ahead of their NXT Championship match

This week's NXT, which is also the final edition of the Black and Gold brand of the decade, will feature the collision between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. Since his return to NXT, Balor has his sight set at the top-tier title of the brand and he defeated Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat to officially become the no. 1 contender for the gold.

For those who think Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era are concerned about Balor walking away with the title, the NXT Champion clarified that the scenario is entirely different. Cole is pretty confident about continuing the tremendous momentum he has been riding on and conclude 2019 as the Champion of the Black and Gold brand.

Finn Balor, this Wednesday I get to prove a lot and not just to you but to the rest of the entire world. Because Finn, people love when they talk about you as the greatest NXT Champions of all time, one of the absolute best to ever lace up the boots in NXT. Well Finn Balor, there's a new man in town because I run this brand, I run this show and I'm the greatest NXT Champion there has ever been and on Wednesday, I cannot wait to prove that to you. I cannot wait to show Finn Balor, the almighty Finn Balor, what a true champion looks like. And that's undisputed!

Tomorrow night, Finn Balor meets the present...and the present is the greatest @WWENXT champion that has ever lived. 2019 wasn’t just my year...NXT is MY brand. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/RqVfzSK9FD — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 18, 2019

Since his return to NXT, Finn Balor has been saying that his future will resemble his past, referring to his conquest for the NXT Championship. Just like Adam Cole, even The Prince is determined to walk out of 2019 as the NXT Champion and it makes their upcoming encounter nothing short of a must-see matchup.

PRINXE TOMORROW NXT 8PM USA Network pic.twitter.com/dVvxxiIUKA — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 18, 2019