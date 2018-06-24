WWE News: Adam Cole Talks about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks joining The Undisputed Era

Adam Cole is one of the biggest success stories in NXT in 2018

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard, Adam Cole shared his thoughts on how well Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would fit into the WWE and whether or not they would fit into The Undisputed Era.

The Undisputed Era is one of the hottest acts in NXT right now, and Adam Cole is at the forefront, leading the group since they made their debut for the company last August.

Before joining NXT, Adam Cole was one of the most popular wrestlers on the independent circuit, working as part of the popular Bullet Club stable.

Cole has worked programmes with both Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the past, and fans would relish the prospect of seeing the four men reunited once again.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard, when asked about how he thought Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would fit into The Undisputed Era, Cole said:

"Those guys would fit perfectly in the Undisputed Era. They're exactly what the Undisputed Era is all about: cutting-edge, going against the grain, doing what they want when they want. Obviously, a lot of people know my history with Kenny Omega, and I have a very long history with the Young Bucks, and those guys would fit perfectly. It's like two peas in a pod."

While the WWE has seemed more open to the idea of working with both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in recent weeks, it seems unlikely that they will be joining the WWE anytime soon.

Kenny Omega is set to defend his newly won IWGP championship against Cody Rhodes at NJPW's G1 Special on July 7th. The Young Bucks will also defend their newly won IWGP tag team titles against EVIL and Sanada at the same event.

