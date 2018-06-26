WWE News: Adam Cole talks about the differences between The Bullet Club and The Undisputed Era

The NXT North American Champion compares the two factions!

Former ROH World Champion Adam Cole as a member of The Bullet Club

What’s the story?

WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole recently spoke to the So Catch by Hal YouTube channel and during the interview, Cole was asked about the comparison between his current faction The Undisputed ERA and his former stable The Bullet Club.

In case you didn’t know…

Prior to joining WWE in 2017, Adam Cole worked for top American promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling, where he was a part of the legendary and popular faction, The Bullet Club, alongside the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Hangman Page.

Cole initially joined The Bullet Club at ROH: Global Wars, 2016 and shortly afterward, ‘The Panama City Playboy’ successfully won and brought the ROH World Championship to The Bullet Club for the very first time.

During his stint with the Bullet Club, Cole frequently teamed up with Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks, with the trio being billed as Superkliq.

Cole was eventually fired from the Bullet Club at ROH: War of the Worlds, 2017 when leader Kenny Omega decided to fire the former three-time ROH World Champion and replaced him with ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll.

The heart of the matter

During the conversation, Adam Cole stated that throughout his wrestling career, he has been a part of several top factions consisting of various top-level superstars with different assets and approach.

Additionally, Cole also pointed out the fact that all current four members of The Undisputed ERA are very different from each other and during his tenure with The Bullet Club, every single member was different and that’s what made the group such a dominant faction as a whole.

I've been in a lot of different factions my whole career and all the guys who made up those factions are different performers. For example, if you look at the Undisputed Era as a whole I'm very different than Roderick Strong who's very different from Kyle O'Reilly who's very different from Bobby Fish. Bullet Club was the exact same way. Everyone was different but together collectively that's what made The Bullet Club what it was.

Cole also noted that he currently thinks that there are definitely a lot of differences between his current faction The Undisputed Era and his former stable Bullet Club.

Of course you're gonna see people who compare the groups especially when someone jumps from group to group. Undisputed Era has the same cocky, no-nonsense, do whatever we want attitude that Bullet Club does so you get the comparisons, but at the same time I do think the group that we have now in the Undisputed Era is different in that sense. I definitely have noticed differences, yeah.

What’s next?

Adam Cole is currently fresh-off a title defense against top Independent wrestler Walter from Evolve 107 and the current NXT North American Champion will look forward to defending his championship belt at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event.

