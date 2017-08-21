WWE News: Adam Cole tweets about his NXT debut

by Nithin Joseph News 21 Aug 2017, 21:17 IST

Adam Cole's debut had a huge impact on NXT

What's the story?

Former ROH Champion, Adam Cole recently posted a tweet, commenting about his NXT debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III at the Barclays Center. You can see the tweet below.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Cole is a former Ring Of Honor Champion, a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Champion, and a Combat Zone Wrestling Junior Heavyweight Champion. Cole has held the ROH Championship on three different occasions.

The heart of the matter

In a recent post on Twitter, Cole commented on his NXT debut and what he plans on doing in the promotion.

Cole made a huge impact, as he attacked newly crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre after McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode for the title.

McIntyre was distracted by the sudden appearance of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, which allowed Cole to sneak into the ring and attack the new champ. Cole completely obliterated McIntyre and sent him crashing to the mat with a superkick.

Cole posted a picture of his work on Twitter and captioned it, saying, "We've ruled the world before. Now... it's time to rule your universe. #AdamColeBayBay."

Cole even tagged his partners in crime, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, both of whom laid waste to Sanity and the Authors of Pain after the NXT Tag team Championship match.

What's next?

Based on Adam Cole's post, it is clear that the former ROH Champion will be aiming to take the NXT Championship from Drew McIntyre. It wouldn't be much of a surprise to see some confrontation between the two during the coming weeks.

It is also clear that Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish will be going after the new tag-team Champions, Sanity after the stable defeated the Authors of Pain for the titles.

Author's take

Adam Cole's debut saw a huge and positive reaction from the WWE Universe and the NXT faithful. Cole is a talented wrestler who has dominated in the pro-wrestling scene throughout the world.

It will be amazing to see him in action in an NXT ring, where he will definitely put up some heart-stopping matches.