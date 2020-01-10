WWE News - Adam Cole wins PWI's Wrestler of the Year award

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Adam Cole

2019 was certainly a great year for NXT's top faction The Undisputed Era and its leader Adam Cole, who competed in some high-profile matches across WWE's three brands. Cole, who recently won 4 different NXT Year-End Awards, has now been named Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Wrestler of the Year for 2019.

Adam Cole wins PWI Wrestler of the Year

In 2019, Adam Cole competed in some of WWE's best matches and having secured the Male Competitor of the Year for NXT in 2019, Cole has now also been named PWI's top wrestler for the last year.

The PWI Wrestler of the Year award has been won by some of the greatest names in the business including the likes of Ric Flair, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and AJ Styles, who prior to 2019 secured the #1 position three years in a row.

Cole has now joined the elusive list and the leader of The Undisputed Era certainly couldn't have asked for a better start to 2020. The reigning NXT Champion also took to Twitter in order to comment on his triumphant achievement, as he sent out the following message:

What's next for Adam Cole?

As of now, Adam Cole's Undisputed Era stablemates have their hands full, as Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have their focus on the Dusty Classic. On the other hand, Roderick Strong will be defending his North American Title against Keith Lee on NXT TV.

Adam Cole, meanwhile, is expected to defend the NXT Championship at the upcoming TakeOver: Portland event.