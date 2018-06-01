WWE News: Adam Rose opens up on No Way Jose's conga line entrance

Is imitation a form of flattery or the seed of disagreement?

Adam Rose and No Way Jose are well-known for their conga line entrances in WWE

What’s the story?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Adam Rose opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Rose spoke about the similarities between his entrance and that of current RAW Superstar No Way Jose.

In case you didn’t know…

Adam Rose performed for the WWE from 2010 until his departure from the promotion in 2016.

On the other hand, No Way Jose competed in NXT from 2015 until his main-roster debut earlier this year—with the Dominican performer now working on WWE’s RAW brand.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that during Adam Rose’s push in WWE as a mid-card talent, he was accompanied by an entourage of dancers “The Exotic Express” performing in a conga line—akin to No Way Jose’s current entrance style on RAW.

Rose concurred that there are indeed similarities between his character and that of No Way Jose, however, he hopes that the latter is more successful than him in WWE.

Below is an excerpt from Rose’s statements regarding the same—

“It is very similar. I’ll say that. Very similar. But hopefully, he does better with it than I did because it’s a great thing and he’s really talented and stuff from what I’ve seen.”

What’s next?

It was last year that Adam Rose confirmed that it’d indeed be the final year of his professional wrestling career.

Nevertheless, one ought to note that experts believe Rose is yet to officially announce his retirement from the pro-wrestling industry—considering the fact that he has provided contradicting statements on his current status in the industry.

On the other hand, No Way Jose—who performs for the WWE’s RAW brand—is now involved in a rivalry with Baron Corbin.

Do you feel No Way Jose will be able to better portray the conga line gimmick in WWE as compared to Adam Rose? Sound off in the comments!

