WWE News: Candid footage from recent house show reveals unexpected character change for Bayley

Bayley demolishing Becky Lynch

Bayley recently sent shock waves reverberating through the WWE Universe when she did something people thought she'd never do - seemingly turning heel on Monday Night RAW by turning on her tag-team partner Becky Lynch and aligning herself with a recently returned Sasha Banks.

And just in case you weren't sure that Bayley had fully broken bad they had her and Sasha Banks demolish Charlotte on the subsequent episode of SmackDown Live, again with a steel chair.

But just when you were convinced that Bayley is a bad guy now, less hugger and more mugger, Twitter user @laurawrestles1 shared some footage from a recent WWE house show that confirmed that Bayley is most certainly not heeling it up to the WWE Universe.

This guy brought his own damn waving inflatable to the live event



Bayley clearly loved it 😂 pic.twitter.com/M7iufdVOtX — Laura (@laurawrestles1) September 7, 2019

So is she a heel or not? Well, the answer seems to be that she's both. Wrestling has certainly moved away from the clear-cut black and white heel and face divide and now there seem to be ever growing shades of grey, especially when it comes to the Four Horsewomen.

The reality is that Bayley snapping on Becky and Charlotte has been in the works for quite some time now, with the seeds being sewn all the way back to when Bayley joined SmackDown Live after WrestleMania when she said,

"I'm no sick of everything being about Charlotte and Becky, I came to SmackDown Live for a fresh start and to become the champion I've always known I can be."

Interestingly enough, WWE are clearly considering Bayley to be a good woman gone bad, which is why they've released this relevant top ten video about other female Superstars who turned to the dark side.

Regardless of which side Bayley is on, there's no denying that Bayley and Sasha Banks will be a formidable pairing and I, for one, am excited about this developing story involving the Four Horsewomen!

What do you all think, is Bayley a heel or a face, or is she somewhere in-between? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

