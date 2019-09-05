WWE News: AEW star Britt Baker opens up about facing Nia Jax on RAW

Britt Baker appeared on RAW to face Nia Jax

AEW star Britt Baker is no stranger to WWE. She has wrestled in NXT, her husband is NXT Champion Adam Cole - and she's wrestled on RAW!

Back in 2016, Britt Baker played the role of enhancement talent, and was squashed by Nia Jax in just over one minute.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Baker discussed the match.

That was probably the most anxious I've been in my entire life. At the time, I had done a couple of the spots for extra work before. It was very uneventful for women. A lot of the men, extra talent, would get used for security spots, to get beat up, or just the random stuff. The girls, we kind of just sat around and watched in catering all day.

Baker also revealed that she thought it was a joke that she was going to be debuting as enhancement talent.

That night, the referee John Cone pulled me aside and said 'I think you're going to be wrestling Nia Jax tonight. I thought it was a joke and there's a hidden camera. I was like, "Okay." At that point, there had been no enhancement matches for the women, it just wasn't a thing.

He was like, "Go put on your gear, we're going to have you bump around a little bit." Is this real? Sure enough, (that was) Nia's first night on Raw, they're going to debut her.

Baker then went on to explain that because the match was taking place on the first RAW after the brand split and that Nia Jax was debuting on the show after coming up from NXT, the pressure only heightened. Baker added that because of the same, she was very nervous.

You can watch the entire interview below.

