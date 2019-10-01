WWE News: AEW star uses Roman Reigns' finisher

Reigns' Superman Punch on John Cena

All Elite Wrestling star Orange Cassidy recently wrestled Ethan Page at GCW Curtain Call, in a winning effort. At one point in the match, Cassidy got hit with a Superkick from Page, but he immediately got back at Page with a Superman Punch!

Cassidy's hilarious gimmick

Cassidy is one of the most unique wrestlers this industry has seen in a long time. Cassidy's entire gimmick is of a guy who isn't too thrilled to be here, and is incredibly lazy. But it should be noted that Cassidy is an exceptional wrestler who can burn the house down when he wants to. After a long and fulfilling run in the independent scene, Cassidy was recently signed to a contract by All Elite Wrestling. He made his official debut at All Out, saving the day in the process and posing for the camera with Best Friends.

Roman Reigns has carved a Hall of Fame career for himself over the course of the past seven years in WWE. He has done it all, including four consecutive WrestleMania main event appearances and World title wins. Reigns' deadliest weapons are the Spear and the Superman Punch, and these moves have helped him win a long string of matches.

Cassidy uses the Superman Punch

Cassidy recently took on Page at GCW Curtain Call, in the penultimate match of the night, and the crowd loved every bit of the contest. One sequence during the match saw Page hitting Cassidy with a thunderous Superkick. Immediately after connecting the move, Page charged towards the ropes to launch another attack on Cassidy, but was surprisingly hit with an impressive looking Superman Punch. Take a look at the sequence and tell us whether you like Cassidy's version of the move.

