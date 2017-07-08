WWE News: WWE is helping Justin Credible after a troubling video of the former star goes viral

Help came just in time for a former ECW World Champion.

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Jul 2017, 05:16 IST

Justin Credible wrestled for ECW from 1997 to 2001

What’s the story?

Just a couple of days after former ECW star Justin Credible posted a disturbing video, the WWE has reached out to him to assist in getting him treatment for alcoholism. Credible would post the following video as a follow-up:

In case you didn’t know...

Credible posted a video the day before where he seemed pretty incoherent. He stated he had worked for the WWE for 23 years and was a former world champion. Most likely he meant to say that he has wrestled for 23 years, and he was a world champion once with ECW. Check out that video below:

The heart of the matter?

Credible himself that announced that people within the WWE are stepping in and giving him the help that he needs. He personally thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, and Scott Hall for reaching out.

From the latest video update, Credible stated that he is on his way to Tampa, Florida to get treatment for alcoholism. He cited that alcohol is the worst drug in the world.

What’s next?

Alcohol rehab programs can last from a month up to three months. Hopefully, everything goes well for Justin, and he can give us an update later on this year.

Author's take...

It is great to hear that the McMahon’s, Triple H, Page, Hall, and Roberts reached out to Justin in a desperate time of need. Both Hall and Roberts have lived through the same thing that Justin is going through thanks to the help of DDP, and now that door is open for continued communication and support. We wish all the best for Justin Credible as he recovers.