WWE News: Aiden English Breaks His Silence After Turning On Rusev

Riju Dasgupta // 19 Sep 2018, 10:55 IST

Aiden English spoke out after turning on Rusev

What's the story?

This week on SmackDown Live, Aiden English was overheard by Lana as he ranted his frustrations to a member of WWE's backstage crew. Later on, he cost Rusev the US Championship against current champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Following this incident, Aiden English turned on his best friend, laying him out after a vicious attack. He spoke out on social media, uttering three ominous words.

In case you didn't know...

Lana tried to tell Rusev that Aiden English had snapped, but Rusev did not want to be distracted right before his match. English tried to play cheerleader for Rusev through the course of the contest, cheering the man on.

When Aiden English got on the apron and screamed 'Rusev Crush', it cost Rusev his championship. This would be followed by a heel turn from the Drama King. The world watched, shocked, as the fan-favourite tag team split up before their very eyes.

The heart of the matter

Aiden English went on to Twitter and put up the following post. It broke the hearts of fans worldwide who reacted with shock and dismay at the storyline in progress:

Happy Aiden Day. — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) September 19, 2018

It is clear that Rusev and Aiden English are being prepped for a program down the line against one another. For the first time in his career, Rusev will be a complete babyface in a program, much to the delight of his fans. Aiden English has come off looking like a malicious heel and this feud is guaranteed to be quite personal indeed.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what role Rusev plays in the weeks to come, considering the fun and games of 'Rusev Day' will be lost without Aiden English's singing. Will he go back to his original avatar with Lana by his side? This is one feud to watch out for, WWE Universe!

What did you think of Aiden English going heel? Let us know in the comments.