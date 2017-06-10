WWE News: Aiden English hinting at a feud with Luke Harper

'The Drama King' Aiden English may be all set to go one on one with Luke Harper.

Aiden English trolls Luke Harper.

What’s the story?

Aiden English has apparently resorted to throwing shade at Luke Harper.

‘The Drama King’ English trolled Harper by posting a photo collage of the latter on his official Instagram account.

WWE fans in a sad state of affairs in 2017... #ShowBusinessNotAverageJoeBusiness A post shared by Aiden English (@dramakingwwe) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Additionally, a fan would contact English on Twitter stating that the spotlight should, indeed, be on him; to which English replied that said ‘spotlight’ always is on him.

The spotlight should be on you the maestro of mayhem — joe (@joecastro023) June 10, 2017

Oh it is...it always is. https://t.co/yvWCGblfg0 — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) June 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Aiden English, whose real name is Matthew Rehwoldt, has performed for the WWE since 2012 and is perhaps best known for his time as one-half of The Vaudevillains alongside the now-former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch.

The 29-year old English studied acting, with a special focus on the art of ‘stage combat’ at Columbia College in Chicago.

He has apparently acted in over 20 stage productions and has utilized his educational background in order to adopt the ‘Opera Singer’ gimmick during the initial phase of his WWE run- reverting back to said gimmick after his partner Gotch parted ways with WWE.

The heart of the matter:

Following the departure of Simon Gotch from WWE, Aiden English has once again channeled his Opera Singer gimmick- something eerily similar to that of Elias Samson, albeit with the latter adopting a guitar to go with it, and performing his musical gimmick on Monday Night RAW.

Besides, the professional wrestling rumor mill has been rife with talks of WWE potentially giving English a major singles push in the near future.

Nevertheless, for now, English seems to be heading into a feud with former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper, after The Drama King came up on the losing end in his feud against Tye Dillinger.

What’s next?

Aiden English presently performs on WWE’s SmackDown brand. Fans can expect the 29 year old to be involved in a storyline with Luke Harper over the course of the next few weeks.

Author’s take

It’s intriguing to note that Aiden English is married to Shaul Guerrero- the daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero- and several industry insiders point out the aforementioned fact as the reason behind English being featured on one of the WWE’s main shows.

All that speculation, be that as it may, I truly believe that Aiden is talented and has the potential to make it big in the WWE. Here’s looking forward to more ‘drama’ from The Drama King.