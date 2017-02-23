WWE News: AJ Lee reacts to Thea Trinidad playing her

AJ's comments light up Twitter.

The former Black Widow of the WWE, AJ Lee

What’s the story?

AJ Lee had some interesting thoughts on who would be playing her in the upcoming, “Fighting With My Family,” film and she took to Twitter to express them.

In case you didn’t know...

“Fighting With My Family,” is the upcoming major motion picture from The Rock’s Seven Bucks Studios and WWE Studios about former WWE Divas’ Champion, Paige’s life and journey to stardom in the WWE.

The movie will star The Rock, Vince Vaughn, Lena Headey and Florence Pugh. The movie is based on a documentary of the same name that was produced for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

This past Monday night after Raw went off the air, The Rock came out to tell the crowd that remained at the Staples Center what they were doing. The scene that they were filming for the movie is believed to be Paige’s main roster debut in WWE when she defeated AJ Lee for the Divas’ Championship.

Paige will be played by Florence Pugh in the film. AJ Lee is being portrayed by Thea Trinidad, who may be better known for her time as Rosita in TNA. She is currently pursuing acting, while still wrestling occasionally. She had one match in NXT, which was a losing effort against Asuka on the October 26th, 2016 episode.

The heart of the matter

The former WWE Divas’ Champion took to Twitter to comment on Thea Trinidad playing her in the film.

@TheEricGoldman Whoa haha. I’ve never looked hotter… — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) February 21, 2017

It would seem that AJ is in a very positive mood in regards to the filming of the movie, as well as who was cast to portray her in the film.

What’s next?

Considering the speed with which, “Fighting With My Family,” has gone from The Rock buying up the rights to casting the film, then shooting an important scene for the movie, we wouldn’t be surprised if this movie comes out relatively soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s very refreshing to see a former WWE Superstar have such a bright outlook on someone else portraying them on film. We’re happy that AJ seems to be in good spirits about Trinidad playing her in the project, and we wish both ladies continued success in the future.

We can’t wait to see, “Fighting With My Family,” when it hits theatres and we will keep you up to date as more information becomes available regarding a possible release date.

