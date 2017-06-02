WWE News: AJ Styles and tag team partner of 16 years ago reunite for a special moment

A great story in 2017 of two former tag partners from WCW in 2001.

by Jeremy Bennett News 02 Jun 2017, 07:22 IST

AJ Styles with Air Paris as the Air Raid tag team in 2001

What’s the story?

Uproxx recently released a story where current WWE Superstar AJ Styles reunited with an old tag team partner at a recent WWE live event. In 2001, Styles was in a cruiserweight tag team with Air Paris called Air Raid in WCW.

The duo still keeps in touch to this day, but the great part of the story doesn’t lie between these two wrestlers. Air Paris’ daughter (shown below) is a huge AJ Styles fan, and she doesn’t know about the history he has with her dad.

The daughter of AJ Styles’ former tag team partner Air Paris

In case you didn’t know...

Styles and Air Paris as Air Raid appeared on WCW Thunder three times. Their biggest match took place on WCW Monday Nitro where they competed in a tournament to crown WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Champions, but they lost in the first round to Elix Skipper and Kid Romeo.

The heart of the matter

Air Paris would go on to say that it is very cool that his daughter is such a fan of AJ Styles without even knowing or being swayed by her father’s past history with him. Before the WWE Live event, Air Paris texted the picture (seen above) of his daughter to AJ.

After AJ’s match, he would find Air Paris and his daughter and take some pictures with them. Air Paris described the look on his daughter’s face as PRICELESS.

AJ Styles posing with his former tag partner Air Paris and his daughter...

What’s next?

AJ Styles will compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match on June 18th with five other Smackdown Live competitors. He will look to capture the briefcase for a great chance to once again become the WWE World Champion.

Author’s take

This was such a great story to read. Though I’ve been a fan of AJ Styles for a long time, it wasn’t until his Impact Wrestling days in the mid-2000’s before I discovered him.

You can tell that AJ is a tremendous human being, and this story goes to show it. You can tell that he has a special bond with Air Paris, and now his daughter has more reasons to root for him as her favorite wrestler.