WWE News: AJ Styles announces retirement plans

5 more years?

AJ Styles has once again confirmed that he will be retiring after his contract with WWE expires. The current United States champion was talking to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast when he brought up the topic once again.

He said:

“I had no doubt that you know this is what I was going to do for my career. It really was. And you couldn’t have told me any different. And I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last. This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.” [H/T Fightful]

AJ Styles's new WWE contract

A lot of rumours of AJ Styles leaving WWE this year following the expiration of his contract were doing the rounds, but the former NJPW star put an end to the speculation by signing a new deal. There was a lot of talk about him moving to All Elite Wrestling but the US champion has stayed put.

He signed the deal on March 18th and revealed it in a casual manner while introducing a new family member – his puppy. Reports suggest that his new deal is for another 5 years and he has made it clear that this will be his final contract.

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

Styles has been one of the best in WWE ever since he made his stunning debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. He has held the WWE title twice and is currently in his third reign as the United States championship.

How long has AJ Styles been wrestling?

AJ Styles has been wrestling for almost 21 years now. The RAW Superstar made his debut in 1998 and has been continuously performing. He has featured in several promotions like WCW, TNA, ROH, and NJPW before ending up in WWE in 2016.

