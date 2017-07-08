WWE News: AJ Styles becomes the new US Champion at Live Event

What a shocker!

In a rare occurrence, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens at the recently concluded MSG Live Event to become the new US Champion. Styles shocked the fans in attendance and KO himself to pick up the win and kickstart his fist reign as US Champion. Here are a few videos and photos from the historic show:

OMG AJ STYLES DEFEATS KEVIN FOR UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #WWEMSG IS GOING CRAZY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KHgucpoWwM — Miss WWE is Life (@Ladiie_Nikki) July 8, 2017

WWE wasted no time in posting an official statement on their website on the surprise title change:

AJ Styles wins United States Championship from Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden Live Event NEW YORK CITY

AJ Styles sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe tonight, as he defeated Kevin Owens to become United States Champion during a WWE Live Event at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The Phenomenal One won the Independence Day Battle Royal on this past Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE, earning a title opportunity against Owens at WWE Battleground, but apparently couldn’t wait to get his hands on The Prizefighter. Moments after his historic victory, Styles offered his first remarks as United States Champion in an exclusive Facebook Live interview with WWE.com. He reflected on the long road that led him to Madison Square Garden, and speculated on what may lie ahead for Owens. (Video is above.) The Phenomenal One’s victory leaves the status of his WWE Battleground showdown up in the air. What does this shocking turn of events mean for his and Owens’ future? Be sure to tune into SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the fallout.

Shane McMahon reacted to the epic title change on Twitter by retweeting WWE’s Phenomenal photo along with a caption: